EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Decreases Stake in Workday Inc (WDAY)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 1.3% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Workday by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Workday by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Workday by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $799,632.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robynne Sisco sold 6,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $996,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,164,350 shares of company stock worth $205,489,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Workday from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.69.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $185.50. 51,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -152.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Workday Inc has a one year low of $117.24 and a one year high of $200.00.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

