EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Cuts Stake in iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned about 0.29% of iShares Europe ETF worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 121,542.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294,011 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,673,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,658,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock remained flat at $$44.37 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,179. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

