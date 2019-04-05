EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Acquires 6,225 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ELM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 109,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,079.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,767,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,142,000 after buying an additional 3,648,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $425,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 2,233,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,815,211. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/efg-asset-management-americas-corp-acquires-6225-shares-of-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-etf-eem.html.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.