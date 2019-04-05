Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Receives $180.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.56.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of EW traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $190.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $197.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total transaction of $259,925.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,687.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,434 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,549. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

