Edison International (EIX) Short Interest Up 48.0% in March

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,373,123 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 3,630,494 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,948 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Edison International stock opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of -0.06. Edison International has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Edison International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

