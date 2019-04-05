Ecuador denies decision made to expel WikiLeaks Creator

A senior worker official said no decision was made to expel Julian Assange by the nation’s London embassy regardless of tweets from WikiLeaks that sources had told he could be kicked out over”hours to days.”

A little band of protesters and supporters of both WikiLeaks’ founder gathered Thursday outside the embassy in London where Assange was holed up since August 2012. He has feared extradition to the U.S. since WikiLeaks published a large number of classified military and diplomatic wires.

Before, WikiLeaks tweeted:”BREAKING: A high level source inside the Ecuadorian nation has told @WikiLeaks that Julian Assange will likely be expelled within”hours to days” with the #INAPapers offshore scandal as a pretext–and that it has an arrangement with the UK for his arrest.”

Another tweet said a verification had been obtained by it from another high tech source.

Later, a top official said Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno was angry by the hacking of his communications, he refused WikiLeaks’ assert and said no decision had been taken to divert Assange in the Embassy.

On Tuesday, Moreno blamed WikiLeaks for recent allegations of corruption that was cyber that in emerged to media in local media outlets along with the book of family photos.

Moreno accused WikiLeaks of intercepting phone calls and private conversations as well as”photos of my own bedroom, what I consume, and how my wife and friends and family dancing.”

Moreno supplied no evidence, but the address reflected tension between his hosts along with Assange in the Ecuadorian Embassy at London.

WikiLeaks in a statement named Moreno’s fees”completely bogus,” saying it reported the accusations of corruption from the president just once Ecuador’s legislature researched the matter.

The defense group of assange suggested on Twitter that Moreno was hoping to use the scandal to stress the WikiLeaks creator.

Joshua Goodman reported by Bogota, Colombia.