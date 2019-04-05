Ecosynthetix (ECO) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.25

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 92850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

The firm has a market cap of $125.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.16.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

