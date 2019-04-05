Ecopetrol SA (EC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. Ecopetrol also reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Santander raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,691,000 after purchasing an additional 149,455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after buying an additional 589,439 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 284.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 35,510 shares during the period. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.