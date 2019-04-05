eBay Inc (EBAY) Holdings Raised by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,929 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 30,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $413,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,354,631 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $110,777,000 after acquiring an additional 34,538 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 139,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eBay to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eBay to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.05 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

