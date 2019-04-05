easyJet (EZJ) Given a GBX 1,100 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,683 ($21.99) to GBX 1,571 ($20.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,320.81 ($17.26).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,059.50 ($13.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 997.40 ($13.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

