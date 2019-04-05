Eastman Chemical (EMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will announce earnings per share of $1.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.90. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.48 to $10.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,559,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,306 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,316,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,667 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,783,000 after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 28,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

