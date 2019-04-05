Eagle Materials (EXP) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $83.50 target price on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $85.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

