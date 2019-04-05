e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0216 on Major Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $368,560.00 and $5.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0216 or 0.00000430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01755801 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001543 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,870,797 coins and its circulating supply is 17,048,156 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

