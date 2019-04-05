Dystem (DTEM) Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Dystem has a total market capitalization of $33,866.00 and approximately $131.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dystem coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last week, Dystem has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00020317 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00018121 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem Coin Profile

Dystem (CRYPTO:DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 5,279,131 coins and its circulating supply is 5,185,972 coins. The official website for Dystem is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

