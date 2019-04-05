Duke Realty (DRE) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.07

Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.07 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 64647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $202.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Duke Realty news, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 9,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $288,868.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,016 shares in the company, valued at $814,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,226. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 2,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,002,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 963,250 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

