Duke Energy (DUK) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,900,878. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

