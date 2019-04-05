Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays raised Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.84 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,990.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dril-Quip by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 589,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 274,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 242,402 shares during the last quarter. TVR Capital Management LP grew its position in Dril-Quip by 371.8% during the 4th quarter. TVR Capital Management LP now owns 211,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 166,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 130,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,959. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

