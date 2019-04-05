DP Poland (DPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.63

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.63 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 645890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) price objective on shares of DP Poland in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Donaldson bought 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £14,999.94 ($19,600.08).

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

