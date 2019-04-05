Dover (DOV) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price increased by Barclays from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.35 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.03.

NYSE DOV opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. Dover has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $96.98. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carrie L. Anderson sold 9,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $831,044.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

