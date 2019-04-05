Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $4.33 Million Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 147,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,516,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 882,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Compania Cervecerias Unidas alerts:

Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 9,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,179. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/dorsey-wright-associates-takes-4-33-million-position-in-compania-cervecerias-unidas-s-a-ccu.html.

About Compania Cervecerias Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania Cervecerias Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.