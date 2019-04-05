Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes $4.33 Million Position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 147,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,516,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 43,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,039,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 882,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.27% of the company’s stock.
Compania Cervecerias Unidas stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. 9,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,179. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.
About Compania Cervecerias Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
