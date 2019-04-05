Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 11,190 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,380,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,297,000 after acquiring an additional 102,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,330,000 after acquiring an additional 534,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,679 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,003.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,117,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,363,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.44.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.42%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

