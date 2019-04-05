Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. WNS comprises 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned about 0.18% of WNS worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of WNS by 599.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. WNS had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WNS to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/dorsey-wright-associates-grows-position-in-wns-holdings-limited-wns.html.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.