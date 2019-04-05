Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $109.59 on Friday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/dorsey-wright-associates-acquires-new-position-in-ishares-jp-morgan-usd-emerging-markets-bond-etf-emb.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4541 per share. This is a positive change from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.