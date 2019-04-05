Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Position Trimmed by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 40,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dorman Products by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, CL King cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $91.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $260.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/dorman-products-inc-dorm-position-trimmed-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.