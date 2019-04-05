Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

DORM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. CL King lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $91.33 on Tuesday. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $260.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Dorman Products by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,352,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $18,465,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 558.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

