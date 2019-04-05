Dollar General (DG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $121.00 to $133.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dollar General traded as high as $123.50 and last traded at $122.52, with a volume of 1544784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.16.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,502. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DG. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Dollar General by 23.9% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Dollar General (DG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/dollar-general-dg-reaches-new-1-year-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Dollar General Company Profile (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.