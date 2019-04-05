Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.24. 1,239,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 715,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29,221 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (GASL) Shares Down 8.1%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/direxion-daily-natural-gas-related-bull-3x-shares-gasl-shares-down-8-1.html.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.