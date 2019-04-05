Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG) PT Raised to GBX 362 at Barclays

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 339 ($4.43) to GBX 362 ($4.73) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLG. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 352 ($4.60) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BNP Paribas lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 379.42 ($4.96).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 340.30 ($4.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.56. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300.70 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 379.70 ($4.96).

In related news, insider Paul Geddes sold 155,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total value of £558,421.20 ($729,676.21).

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

