Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TTEC were worth $41,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 481.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $52,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,615.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. ValuEngine upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $419.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.19 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

