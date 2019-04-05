Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Domino’s Pizza worth $41,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $248.94 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.18 and a 1 year high of $305.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.63.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total value of $294,215.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,511.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

