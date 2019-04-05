Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.69 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $40,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,979,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.19. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $25.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 14th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $112,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $455,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,616.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,172 shares of company stock worth $875,757 in the last three months. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Benchmark upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides dry strip equipment, curing systems, and thermal processing systems.

