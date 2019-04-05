Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCOM. Sandler O’Neill cut Dime Community Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $19.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.79. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $38.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,200,000 after purchasing an additional 78,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,147,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.