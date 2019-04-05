DigitalPrice Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (DP)

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One DigitalPrice coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. DigitalPrice has a total market cap of $287,269.00 and $78.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalPrice has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00015692 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000044 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 27,280,675 coins and its circulating supply is 19,780,674 coins. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org . The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalPrice Coin Trading

DigitalPrice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

