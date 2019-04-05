DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.46. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 32,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

