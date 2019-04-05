Diagnos (ADK) Stock Price Down 25%

Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) shares fell 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 360,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 854,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $6.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.52.

Diagnos (CVE:ADK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

