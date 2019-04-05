Diageo (DEO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEO. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.75.

NYSE:DEO opened at $162.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. Diageo has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $165.53. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

