DFSCoin (DFS) Market Cap Achieves $1.28 Million

DFSCoin (CURRENCY:DFS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One DFSCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. DFSCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $0.00 worth of DFSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005312 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012880 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00150180 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008822 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000446 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000155 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003304 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DFSCoin Coin Profile

DFSCoin (DFS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. DFSCoin’s total supply is 46,152,356 coins and its circulating supply is 17,710,562 coins. DFSCoin’s official Twitter account is @draftlikeaboss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DFSCoin is /r/DFScoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DFSCoin’s official website is dfscoins.com

Buying and Selling DFSCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSCoin directly using US dollars.

