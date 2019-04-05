DFS Furniture PLC (LON:DFS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 254.50 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 247.50 ($3.23), with a volume of 223622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250 ($3.27).

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get DFS Furniture alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $527.25 million and a P/E ratio of 27.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DFS Furniture (DFS) Hits New 12-Month High at $254.50” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/dfs-furniture-dfs-hits-new-12-month-high-at-254-50.html.

DFS Furniture Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for DFS Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFS Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.