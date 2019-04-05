DexCom (DXCM) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised DexCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer set a $150.00 target price on DexCom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.53.

DXCM traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $117.68. 3,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,045. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 392.00 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom has a 12-month low of $69.98 and a 12-month high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $4,651,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total value of $466,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,679 shares of company stock worth $15,050,154. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in DexCom by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 395 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

