Deutsche Bank’s (DB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at HSBC

HSBC restated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,432,499. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $2,133,000. Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $10,610,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 22.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 406,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 74,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Executive Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at $679,928,000. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.