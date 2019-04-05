Deutsche Bank (DBK) Given a €7.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DBK. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.94 ($9.24).

FRA DBK traded down €0.09 ($0.10) on Thursday, hitting €7.50 ($8.72). The stock had a trading volume of 10,406,535 shares. Deutsche Bank has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

