Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 930,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,594 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $60,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,878,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,272,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,664,000 after acquiring an additional 476,562 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,071,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,756,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 164,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

NYSE BMO opened at $76.58 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/deutsche-bank-ag-reduces-holdings-in-bank-of-montreal-bmo.html.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.