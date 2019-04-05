Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 481,565 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $68,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CXP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 99.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 40,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presima Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 730,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXP opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.33). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $75.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

