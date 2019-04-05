Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (WAT)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 41,601 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.48% of Waters worth $64,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $200.83 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.99.

In other Waters news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $6,275,825.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.59, for a total transaction of $463,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $24,284,760 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT opened at $248.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.93. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.74 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 34.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

