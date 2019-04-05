Dether Price Down 8.8% This Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $853,512.00 and $441.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dether

Dether is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

