Desiree A. Burke Sells 41,458 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $1,619,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,264 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,451.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.27. 1,960,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,768. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 106.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 186,538 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 70,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,037,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,065,000 after buying an additional 354,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/desiree-a-burke-sells-41458-shares-of-gaming-and-leisure-properties-inc-glpi-stock.html.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.