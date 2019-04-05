Designer Brands Inc (DSW) Holdings Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Designer Brands worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Designer Brands by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Designer Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Designer Brands by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Designer Brands by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Designer Brands by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $649,470.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Designer Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on Designer Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Designer Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Designer Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Designer Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Shares of Designer Brands stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. Designer Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Designer Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Designer Brands Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

