Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.96

Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.96 and last traded at C$50.71, with a volume of 58805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.17.

DSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 128.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$93.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$93.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.540000017785097 EPS for the current year.

About Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

