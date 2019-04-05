Dermira’s (DERM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Dermira’s FY2019 earnings at ($5.53) EPS.

“. We are reiterating our OW rating and 12 month PT of $20 for DERM shares post its equity raise. The raise gives DERM the funds needed to: 1) continue the commercialization of R&D as well as commercialization of product candidates, including for working capital, capex and other corporate purposes. The next catalyst is likely to be Almirall’s (Not Covered) exercise of its EU option for Lebrikzumab. Also, physicians we have spoken with after the positive Phase 2b Lebrikizumab data underscore a place for it in the market given its safety and efficacy. Finally, we continue to think DERM is an interesting asset in a consolidating space.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dermira from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dermira from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.71 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.36.

Shares of Dermira stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Dermira has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $718.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.05. Dermira had a negative net margin of 523.25% and a negative return on equity of 309.23%. Research analysts forecast that Dermira will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the third quarter worth about $488,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Dermira by 101.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the third quarter worth about $211,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dermira by 55.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dermira in the third quarter worth about $2,871,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

