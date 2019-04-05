Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Insider Ryan J. Watts Sells 18,333 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $458,874.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $25.94 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -66.51 and a beta of 2.11.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.
